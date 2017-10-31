Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Holding Key Support
Key Points Bitcoin cash price is correcting lower, but trading near a major support at $440 against the US Dollar. Yesterday’s highlighted bullish trend line with current support at $440 held losses on the hourly chart of BCH/USD (data feed from Kraken). The price remains supported near the trend line at $440 and looking for … Continue reading Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Holding Key Support
The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Holding Key Support appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!