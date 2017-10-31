Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Holding Key Support

Key Points Bitcoin cash price is correcting lower, but trading near a major support at $440 against the US Dollar. Yesterday’s highlighted bullish trend line with current support at $440 held losses on the hourly chart of BCH/USD (data feed from Kraken). The price remains supported near the trend line at $440 and looking for … Continue reading Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Holding Key Support

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Holding Key Support appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

