Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Remains Bullish

Key Points Bitcoin price is trading in the bullish zone above the $5600 support against the US Dollar. There is a key contracting triangle forming with support at $5600 on the 4-hours chart of BTC/USD (data feed from SimpleFX). The pair is now placed well in the buyer’s area and looking for more gains above … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Remains Bullish

The post Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Remains Bullish appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

