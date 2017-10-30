Bitcoin-Related Jobs Fastest Growing Sector of International Employment

Riding a wave of record prices, and the growth in businesses created to service the cryptocurrency ecosystem, Bitcoin as a network and bitcoin as a currency are quickly becoming international job creators. According to popular employment-finding websites, last quarter alone saw a jump in related work offers.

Bitcoin-Related Jobs Fastest Growing Category of International Employment

Annie Lin of CNBC writes “Bitcoin-related jobs are the fastest growing category of role on international employment marketplace [website] Freelancer.” In fact, data shows an “82 percent growth in the third quarter,” Ms. Lin continues, with “work related to cryptocurrency” an upward trend, citing the “company’s periodic report, [which] tracks top trends in online jobs based on the listings on its Freelancer.com platform.”

The Australian-based company claims to be “the world’s largest freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace,” connecting “over 25,986,955 employers and freelancers globally from over 247 countries, regions and territories,” according to its website.

In an recent company Fast 50 Report, Freelancer noted “China’s ​banning ​of ​[initial coin offerings] hasn’t ​stopped ​cryptocurrency ​bitcoin ​and ​Cryptography ​emerging ​as ​hot ​trends ​to ​watch ​for next ​quarter.” ​

Under the report’s sub-heading, One to watch, the company details how “Bitcoin ​topped ​the Freelancer.com ​Fast ​50 ​Report’s ​emerging ​skills ​in ​the ​third ​quarter ​of ​2017, ​up 82% ​in ​the ​last ​three ​months ​alone. ​Cryptography ​is ​also ​up ​59%, ​as ​reports ​of ​the ​digital ​gold rush ​continue ​to ​flood ​in.”

“Our ​global ​community ​has expertise ​across ​over ​1,000 ​areas, ​so ​if ​you ​are ​living ​in ​Poland ​but ​would ​like ​help with ​setting ​up ​your ​ICO, ​then ​we ​give ​entrepreneurs ​a ​place ​to ​turn,” remarked company CEO Matt Barrie.

The report continues with a market round-up, stressing how cryptocurrencies “​have ​soared ​in ​recent ​months, ​bitcoin ​passing ​USD$6,000 ​mark ​at ​the ​time ​of releasing ​this ​Fast ​50 ​Report. ​But ​it’s ​not ​just ​mining ​and ​rigging ​jobs ​that ​are ​being ​posted,” they write.

“Recent ​projects ​include ​an ​opportunity ​for designs ​for ​an ​Initial ​Coin ​Offering,” Freelancer reveals, “a ​CTO ​with ​Bitcoin ​knowledge, creating ​new ​altcoin ​currencies, blockchain ​whitepapers, cryptocurrency ​content ​writers, help ​with ​a ​gambling ​blockchain.”

Emphasizing the international flavor of bitcoin-related job growth, the report also notes support “​for ​the ​trend ​is ​coming ​from ​the ​highest ​places ​in ​traditional ​finance, ​with ​the ​IMF’s ​chief Christine ​Lagarde ​recently ​devoting ​a ​third ​of ​her ​speech ​to ​the ​potential ​of cryptocurrencies when ​addressing ​the ​world’s ​bankers.”

Trend: Jobs Nearly Doubled

Another web-based employment search site, Angel List, agrees with the above sentiments, declaring, “Money is pouring into cryptocurrency startups. From the Angel List data we looked at, in the first half of 2017 alone there was more money invested in cryptocurrency startups than in all of 2016 combined.”

“As cryptocurrency companies are growing, raising larger amounts of money at higher valuations, so are their hiring needs for finding top talent,” Angel List concludes. “The number of job listings on AngelList by cryptocurrency companies have nearly doubled in the last six months.”

And it’s not just engineers the Bitcoin ecosystem needs. “There are also open positions needing to be filled in marketing, business development, operations, customer support, and other job functions that don’t require a technical background,” Angel List encourages.

