Blast rocks Kabul’s diplomatic zone, multiple casualties: witnesses

A suicide attacker riding a motorcycle blew himself up inside Kabul’s heavily fortified diplomatic zone on Tuesday killing at least three people and wounding 15, officials said.

It was the first attack targeting the Afghan capital’s so-called “Green Zone” since a massive truck bomb ripped through the area on May 31, killing or wounding hundreds.

“Our initial information shows the suicide attacker was on a motorcycle. He made it through the first checkpoint but was stopped at the second checkpoint and detonated,” defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri told AFP.

“We don’t know the target but it happened a few meters from the defence ministry’s foreign relations office. No casualties to our personnel.”

A health ministry official confirmed the casualty toll.

AFP reporters heard a loud explosion around 4pm just as workers would have been leaving their offices, followed by the sirens of emergency services.

Witnesses told AFP they saw multiple casualties being carried from the scene of the blast and driven away in ambulances.

The post Blast rocks Kabul’s diplomatic zone, multiple casualties: witnesses appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

