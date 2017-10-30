Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bobi Wine Rejects 29000000 Uganda Shillings. – Ghafla!

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Ghafla!

Bobi Wine Rejects 29000000 Uganda Shillings.
Ghafla!
Members of Parliament were given money, in order to buy their support for the pro removal of age limit campaign. The money given to the MPS was to help them in consultations about the age limit bill, in their different constituencies. This Constitution …
Bobi Wine divides opinion with prayer for peace, stability in KenyaNairobi News

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.