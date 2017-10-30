Bodies of AVM, driver recovered after vehicle plunges into Lagos Lagoon

By Evelyn Usman & Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE bodies of retired Air Vice-Marshal Olufunsho Martins and his driver were brought out, yesterday morning, by officials of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, after his vehicle, a Ford Explorer SUV with number plates GGE 456 BT, plunged into Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge, Saturday night.

Hours after news of his death filtered in, scores of relatives and friends thronged the Funsho Martin’s Avenue, Park View Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, home of the deceased to commiserate with his family.

When Vanguard visited his home at about 6p.m., yesterday, colleagues, friends and associates were sighted within the premises, extolling the virtues that stood the President and Chief Executive Officer of Domart Group out among his contemporaries.

Martins was said to be heading to his residence, when his vehicle collided with another at about 10.55p.m., Saturday. It reportedly somersaulted before plunging into the lagoon.

His identity was revealed by an identity card found in the vehicle, after it was brought out. Both bodies were, thereafter, taken to the Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Ikeja.

Information at Vanguard’s disposal has it that late Martins had just returned from the United Kingdom to attend the burial of a relative.

Yesterday, Police sources said the car plunged into the muddy section of the Lagoon.

At his residence, yesterday, some of the sympathisers, among who were his course mates, friends and relatives, could not hide their anguish.

Also, activities at his popular event and hospitality centre, Martinos, in Ikeja, were halted.

His son

One of his sons, identified as Gbenga, declined comments, stressing that the family was yet to come to terms with his father’s death.

Meanwhile, a source told Vanguard, yesterday, that late Martins’ widow, Bolajoko, will be returning to the country from the United Kingdom today.

A senior retired Military officer, who gave his name simply as Jimoh, told Vanguard that “the deceased was an amiable fellow, who did not deserve to die this way. But who are we to question God?

“We were told that he was on his way home when the incident happened yesterday (Saturday) night. We were members of the 8th Regular Course of the NDA. He rose from the rank of 2nd Lieutenant (NAF was still using Army ranks when he was commissioned to AVM).

“He held several appointments within the NAF. He was the Commandant, Rehab Oshodi and AOL HQ NAF.”

Cousin reacts

A cousin of the deceased, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “It is so sad. His death has plunged us into sorrow.

“Our prayer is that the Good Lord grants repose to the soul of the departed and give succour to the bereaved. We were informed that officials of LASEMA, recovered his body and that of his driver at 2:30a.m.”

The deceased was reportedly heading home after he attended the birthday party of one of his church members in Ikeja, when the accident occured.

Lagos State Police Command spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the incident, adding that the bodies and car wreckage were brought to Yaba Police Station at 2a.m. yesterday, by LASEMA officials.

The post Bodies of AVM, driver recovered after vehicle plunges into Lagos Lagoon appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

