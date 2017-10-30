Boko Haram: Air Force hits regrouping terrorists in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force yesterday sent five fighter jets to the notorious Sambisa Forest to crush Boko Haram terrorists operating in the area. The operation is coming on the heels of new reports that the terrorists were regrouping in the forest. The insurgents have recently attacked Maiduguri, Adamawa and Yobe States. Speaking on the operational […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

