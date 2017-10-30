Boko Haram: Police confirm failed suicide attack, 2 terrorists killed in Borno

The Borno State Police Command on Monday confirmed that two female suicide bombers attempted to infiltrate Maiduguri township from Mafa/Dikwa axis. A statement from DSP Victor Isuku, Police Public Relations Officer said, “The suicide bombers were sighted by vigilant security personnel deployed on patrol. “Apparently startled by the presence of the security patrol team, and […]

Boko Haram: Police confirm failed suicide attack, 2 terrorists killed in Borno

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

