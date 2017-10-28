Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram sect intercepted by Nigeria troops in Borno

Posted on Oct 28, 2017

Nigerian troops intercepted a Boko Haram suicide bomb squad on Friday and killed five terrorists at different locations in Borno north, the Army said on Saturday. Sani Usman, brigadier general and army spokesman, in a statement, said the intercepted bomb at Ngalle village where one terrorist was killed “could have been intended for troops or …

