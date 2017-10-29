Borno Govt. promotes 3,000 teachers

The Borno Government on Sunday said it had promoted 3,000 teachers in an effort to improve teachers’ welfare and transform its education sector. Alhaji Kaka-Ali Abba, the Education Secretary, Maiduguri Municipal Council, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Sunday. Abba said that the state government approved…

