Borno Police confirm deadly suicide attacks in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has in Sunday confirmed deadly suicide attacks at the outskirt of Maiduguri metropolis.

In a whatsapp from the Police Public Relations Officer, Victor Isuku said: ” The attacks took place near the State Office Headquarters of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA around Muna Garrage general area.

Isuku said, the actual number of casulties is yet to be identified, as Security operatives were fully mobilized to the scene at press time. End

