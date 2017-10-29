Boxing: Anthony Joshua Makes "Ring Entrance" With Wizkid’s Ojuelegba
Make no mistake guys originality is the key to success. Wizkid has been singing wonderful songs since he came into limelight but when he went back to the root and sang ‘Ojuelegba’, that song has become a hit back to back.
Read Also: Panic In Yobe State As Goat Gives Birth To “Human-Like” Creatures – Graphic Photos
Almost all prominent African musicians has remixed that song and even international acts. Now the world heavyweight champion, AJ made his entrance to the boxing ring to count for Africa, Nigeria to be precise as they played wizkid’s hit song “Ojuelegba.
Recall that AJ’s parents Robert and Yeta are from the Sagamu in Ogun State, Nigeria and the boxer identifies very well with it. Suffice to say, Joshua went on to retain his heavyweight title as he be the formidable Carlos Takam yesterday being Saturday, October 28, 2017
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!