Boxing: Anthony Joshua Makes "Ring Entrance" With Wizkid’s Ojuelegba

Make no mistake guys originality is the key to success. Wizkid has been singing wonderful songs since he came into limelight but when he went back to the root and sang ‘Ojuelegba’, that song has become a hit back to back.

Almost all prominent African musicians has remixed that song and even international acts. Now the world heavyweight champion, AJ made his entrance to the boxing ring to count for Africa, Nigeria to be precise as they played wizkid’s hit song “Ojuelegba.

Recall that AJ’s parents Robert and Yeta are from the Sagamu in Ogun State, Nigeria and the boxer identifies very well with it. Suffice to say, Joshua went on to retain his heavyweight title as he be the formidable Carlos Takam yesterday being Saturday, October 28, 2017