Breaking: Buhari at APC Caucus meeting
President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Chairman APC, John Oyegun, APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Minister for Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi and others at the APC Caucus meeting at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja Monday night.
President Muhammadu Buhari closely followed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the National Chairman APC, John Oyegun as he arrived to chair the APC Caucus meeting at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 30/10/2017
Governor Aminu Tambuwal exchanging greetings with Buba Marwa while APC National Secretary, Hon. Mai Mala Buni (2r) and otehrs watched discussing during the APC Caucus meeting at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 30/10/201
(l-r) Chief Clement Ebiri; Governor Tanko Almakura of Nassarawa State and Chief George Moghalu discussing during the APC Caucus meeting at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 30/10/2017
(l-r) Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Senator Ahmed Yerima and Hon. Abike Daboro-Erewa discussing during the APC Caucus meeting at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 30/10/2017
(l-r) Senator Don Etiebeth; Alhaji Yusuf Ali; Governmor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Senator Ken Nnamani discussing during the APC Caucus meeting at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 30/10/2017
President Muhammadu Buhari closely flanked by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (l) and the National Chairman APC, John Oyegun during the APC Caucus meeting at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 30/10/2017
Former National Chairman, APC, Chief Bisi Akande arriving with APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Minister for Solid Minerals, Kayode Fayemi for the APC Caucus meeting at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 30/10/2017
