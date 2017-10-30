BREAKING: Buhari Fires Babachir Lawal, NIA DG, Appoints Mustapha As SGF

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate dismissal of the suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ayodele Oke.

President @MBuhari has sacked the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal. Boss Mustapha appointed new SGF. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 30, 2017

PMB terminates appointments of Babachir Lawal, suspended SGF, and Amb Ayo Oke, former DG, NIA. Mr Boss Mustapha is new SGF. — Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) October 30, 2017

Their dismissal came after the president studied the report of the panel headed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), which investigated allegations against the duo.

Also sacked is the suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb Ayodele Oke. — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 30, 2017

The president then accepted the recommendation of the panel to terminate the appointment of Mr. Lawal, and has appointed Mr Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Until his appointment as SGF, Mr. Boss Gida Mustapha was the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) October 30, 2017

It is understood that Mustapha’s appointment takes immediate effect.

President Buhari also approved the recommendation to terminate the appointment of Mr. Oke, and has further approved the setting up of a three-member panel to, among other things, look into the operational, technical and administrative structure of the Agency and make appropriate recommendations.

