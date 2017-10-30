Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: Buhari Fires Babachir Lawal, NIA DG, Appoints Mustapha As SGF

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate dismissal of  the suspended Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Babachir Lawal, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ayodele Oke.

Their dismissal came after the president studied the report of the panel headed by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), which investigated allegations against the duo.

The president then accepted the recommendation of the panel to terminate the appointment of Mr. Lawal, and has appointed Mr Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

It is understood that Mustapha’s appointment takes immediate effect.

President Buhari also approved the recommendation to terminate the appointment of Mr. Oke, and has further approved the setting up of a three-member panel to, among other things, look into the operational, technical and administrative structure of the Agency and make appropriate recommendations.

