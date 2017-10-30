BREAKING: Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal as SGF, replaces him with Boss Mustapha – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
BREAKING: Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal as SGF, replaces him with Boss Mustapha
Daily Post Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has finally sacked Babachir Lawal, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). He has been replaced by Boss Mohammed. This was contained in a statement sent to DAILY POST, by Buhari's Special Assistant on …
Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal, Oke, appoints Mustapha new SGF
BREAKING: Buhari fires Babachir Lawal, appoints new SGF
Nigeria's Buhari fires govt secretary and spy chief over corruption
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!