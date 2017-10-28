Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: Controversy as Joshua retains world heavyweight titles

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Anthony Joshua maintained his 100 per cent knockout ratio by stopping a bloodied Carlos Takam in the tenth round on Saturday.

Joshua and Takam

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The English boxer retained his International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Assocation world heavyweight titles with a devastating display of his punching power to finish Cameroon’s France-based challenger at the Principality Stadium.

Takam became Joshua’s 20th consecutive knockout victim in a fourth defence of his IBF belt and first of his WBA title, but the challenger stubbornly resisted the champion after being cut by the right eye in the fourth round.

Takam was also given a count in the fourth round before being finished off by a barrage of unanswered punches which prompted the referee Phil Edwards to stop it. Takam complained it was a premature stoppage and the 70,000-crowd agreed as the decision was met with loud jeers.

The post Breaking: Controversy as Joshua retains world heavyweight titles appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.