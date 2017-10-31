Breaking: NASS leadership at Presidential Villa for dinner with Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE leadership of the National Assembly led by the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara currently have dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also at the dinner is the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, the Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun, the Senate Majority Leader, Ahmad Lawan, the Deputy Minority Leader, Ibn Na’Alla, the Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, the Deputy Minority Leader Emmanuel Bwacha.

The Senate Chief Whip Prof. Olushola Adeyeye, Deputy Chief Whip, Francis Alimikena, Minority Whip Philip Aduda and the Deputy Minority Whip, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi.

Also present is the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief Whip Alhasan Doguwa, the Deputy Whip, Pally Iriase, the Deputy Minority Leader, Chukwuma Onyema.

Present at the dinner is the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, senate, Ita Enang and the SSA to the President on National Assembly Matters, House of Representatives. Hon. Ismaila Kawu.

