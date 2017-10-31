Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: NJC removes Justice Salami, appoints Galadima as Chairman, COTRIMCO

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has, Tuesday, appointed a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima to replace a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, as the head of the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO).

NJC’s  director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, who made the information available to newsme

n said Galadima and other members of the committee would be inaugurated at the Supreme Court by 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1.

Justice Ayo Salami, retired president of the court of appeal, had earlier rejected the appointment for personal reasons.

