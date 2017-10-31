Buhari Aware Of Maina’s Reinstatement, I Warned Him —Head Of Service Oyo-Ita Says In Leaked Memo – SaharaReporters.com
Buhari Aware Of Maina's Reinstatement, I Warned Him —Head Of Service Oyo-Ita Says In Leaked Memo
The Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the reinstatement of a former Chairman of the Pension Reforms Commission, Mallam Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service. She, however …
Sagay, others urge Maina to publish beneficiaries of looted pensions funds
Will heads finally roll?
Dogara constitutes panel on Maina's probe
