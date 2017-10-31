Buhari aware of Maina’s reinstatement, I warned him —HoS in leaked memo

The Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, has said President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the reinstatement of a former Chairman of the Pension Reforms Commission, Mallam Abdulrasheed Maina, into the civil service. She however said she warned the President against it. Oyo-Ita said that her warning was based on the implications […]

