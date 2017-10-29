Buhari commends Balarabe Musa,s honesty and integrity at 81









President Muhammadu Buhari has described the former civilian governor of the old Kaduna State, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, as a “man of unassailable integrity and untainted record of public service.”

For these great qualities, President Buhari called on other politicians and younger citizens in particular to emulate Alhaji Musa’s virtuous life of integrity, selflessness and patriotism in order to make Nigeria achieve progress.

In his tribute to Alhaji Musa on the occasion of the Octogenarian,s recently celebrated 81st birthday anniversary, President Buhari stated that “even Musa’s worst enemies and critics cannot dispute his remarkable reputation for integrity and selfless service to the people.”

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari stated that “Balarabe Musa is one of Nigeria’s brightest stars of integrity and sterling principles”, adding that, “the octogenarian has lived to his reputation by avoiding any conduct associated with corruption and dishonour.”

The President also recalled that his close association with Alhaji Musa in the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) had enabled him “to appreciate the radical politician’s patriotism and his commitment to build strong opposition in the country in order to deepen democracy.”

He also praised Musa’s independent-mindedness, stressing that the principled politician can criticise even his friends, associates and allies when it comes to politics.

The President said politics is public service and not an opportunity to amass wealth overnight at the expense of the ordinary people or the voters.

He therefore, prayed that God will continue to bless the elder statesman with better health, more wisdom and longer life in the service of the country.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

