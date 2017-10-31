‘Buhari deserved no applause for sacking of Babachir, Oke’

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed divergent views over the President Muhammadu Buhari’s sacking of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); Babachir Lawal and former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); Ayodele Oke,

Some of the residents in separate interviews with Vanguard on Tuesday described the move as welcome development while others claimed the sack was diversionary and a cover-up for the many flaws of the federal government in the fight against corruption especially within the top brass of the administration.

Lawal was sacked for alleged mismanagement and theft of funds to the tune of N270m meant for the welfare of people displaced by the ongoing war against Boko Haram in the North Eastern part of the country

While, Oke was sacked for allegedly stealing and hiding the sum of $43m found in the Osborne Apartments in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Charles Ude, a rights lawyer, told Vanguard that President Muhammadu Buhari deserved no applause for taking the decision to sack the two government functionaries after nearly six months of mulling over the panel report prepared and submitted to him by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

He also explained that the decision to sack Lawal and Oke was a tactical effort by the Presidency aimed at distracting the public and covering-up other pressing allegations of corruption within the government

“We cannot applaud the President’s decision on the former SGF, Babachir Lawal and former DG NIA, Ayo Oke. In my opinion, It is a distraction and an effort to cover other pressing issues such as that of Maikanti Baru, IGP Ibrahim Idris and Abdulrasheed Maina.

“Why should it take the President almost six months to accept or reject the report submitted to him by the Vice President? Why is that report not also made public? What are the recommendations contained in that report?” Ude queried.

Similarly, Franklyn Azu, an educationist, said the President’s sacking of the Lawal and Oke without ordering their immediate arrest and prosecution was not enough penalty for their alleged crime.

According to him, “the sacked officials of government should be in EFCC’s net cooling off.

“I also think Buhari is clannish about the matter. If the culprits were from a certain region of the country, I am sure the President would have handled this same matter differently by meting out stiffer penalties,” Azu said.

However, Williams Nkang, the Senior Pastor of God’s Mind City Church, said the news of the removal of Lawal and Oke was a welcome development in the fight against corruption especially after investigation was carried out and the Senate and the Osinbajo panel found them guilty of complicity in the finances entrusted under their care.

“I support the sacking of the two government officials over the allegations of violations of law and due process made against them.

“As a country, office holders must realize that they hold their positions in trust and they must not be found wanting. No one should be above the law.”

On his part, Hon. Ejike Njeze, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also said: “it is a positive development in the sense that it will dispel insinuations that President Buhari is shielding his cronies in the federal government’s fight against corruption.

“The point we should be looking at is how the sack would serve as a deterrent to other appointees of the President who may be thinking that they will be shielded when found culpable in matters of corruption,” he added.

