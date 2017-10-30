Buhari gives EFCC, ICPC, others clearance to probe Lawal, Oke
President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday night said the nation’s security and anti-corruption agencies were free to probe sacked Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement. […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
