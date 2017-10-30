Buhari gives EFCC, ICPC, others clearance to probe Lawal, Oke

​President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday ​night ​said the nation’s security ​and anti-corruption ​agencies were free ​to probe sacked Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement​. […]

Buhari gives EFCC, ICPC, others clearance to probe Lawal, Oke

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

