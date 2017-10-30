Buhari lonely in fight against corruption – NCP Chairman, Tanko

The National Chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Yunusa Tanko, has stated that from the way events unfolded in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari appears to be lonely in his fight against corruption. Tanko made this known while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday. According to him, President Buhari meant well in […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

