Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari meets with APC national caucus

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Buhari sends 2018-2020 MTEF for National Assembly approval

Buhari sends 2018-2020 MTEF for National Assembly approval

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

President Muhammadu Buhari is about now meeting with the national caucus of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Early arrivals for the meeting include the APC national Chairman, Odigie Oyegun,

Others are Governors of Plateau, Adamawa, Bauchi, Sokoto, Niger, Kogi and Jigawa states.

 

Details later.

 

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

The post Buhari meets with APC national caucus appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.