Buhari, Ouattara meet over Togo, Liberia, other issues

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with Cote d’Ivoire President Alassane Ouattara at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The leaders discussed issues bordering on the situation in Togo, Liberia, among others.

The meeting also deliberated on issues of mutual benefit to the countries.

Speaking with reporters said: “It is a great honour and privilege to be in Abuja to see my brother and exchange views with him on the bilateral relations between Nigeria and Cote D’Ivore and to see how our sovereign nation is doing and also of course we had the opportunity to exchange views on major issues on the continent and the world.

“I will like to thank President Buhari for his invitation. I had expressed the wish to come and see him, we had been in touch and I came to tell him that we are very happy that he is back in good health. This is important not only for Nigeria but for the whole of West Africa and our continent. We pray God that his health continues to be strengthened and be better for him to lead our sub region.

“The leadership of Nigeria is quite important to all of us which is something that is obvious but I think it needs to be said.

“President Buhari has shown a great leadership with the fight against Boko Haram, insecurity in the sub region and also on economic matters.

“I expressed to him the fact as an economist and having worked in Nigeria many years ago, I am impressed by the measures which have been implemented to lift Nigeria out of recession.

He said that Nigeria and his country have similar experiences resulting from crash in the prices of the two countries’ main export commodities at the international market.

He specifically commended the President for the measures engaged to bring Nigeria out of recession.

“Nigeria has seen sharp drop in the price of oil and Cote D’Ivore has also experienced an important decrease in the price of cocoa. As you are all aware, Cote D’Ivore produces 40 percent of world cocoa, two million tons and the price dropped early this year by 40 percent.

“So this has had negative effect on our economy. I know what Nigeria went through with the sharp drop in the price of oil. So I expressed to him my admiration for all the measures which have been taken to lift Nigeria out of recession and to wish all the Nigeria people well because our sub region has made a lot of progress over the past few years and we need to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Cote D’Ivore and Nigeria. This is what we discussed and we have committed ourselves to do so.

“We also discussed the situation in Togo and situation in Liberia on those we have complete consensus on how we should go about to strengthen democracy in our sub region.” he said

According to him, President Buhari had promised to attend the AU/European meeting in Abidjan at the end of November.

The post Buhari, Ouattara meet over Togo, Liberia, other issues appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

