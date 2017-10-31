Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari promises to Increase number of Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday indicated his plans to bring in more Ministers into the Federal Executive Council as part of plans to bring in more supporters at Federal Level, with fresh ideas to be injected into the government.

The President stated this in his address at the meeting of his party, the All Progressive Congress ( APC) National Working Committee, currently going on at the party Secretariat, Abuja.

 

Details soon

 

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

