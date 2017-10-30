Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari Sacks Babachir Lawal, NIA DG, Appoints New SGF

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Boss Mustapha as the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and terminated the appointment of the suspended SGF, Babachir Lawal. Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said in a statement that the President Buhari took the decision after…

