Buhari sacks Babachir Lawal, Oke, appoints new SGF

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the suspended secretary to the government of the federation Babachir Lawal and the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency Ayo Oke.

Lawal has been replaced by Mr Boss Gida Mustapha, said Buhari’s media adviser Femi Adesina. Until his appointment as SGF, Mustapha was the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Adesina did not state if anyone has been appointed to replace Oke.

Both men were suspended in April for their alleged complicit in separate corrupt practices.

A three-man committee comprising Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Security Adviser Mohammed Babagana Monguno and Attorney-General and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami was set up by President Buhari to investigate the allegations against the two men.

Lawal was grilled by the Osinbajo-led three-man Presidential panel over the N220 million meant for welfare of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in North-East, while Oke was suspended over the discovery of large amounts of foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, over which NIA made a claim.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

