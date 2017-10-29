Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari should snub governors, pay workers’ salaries from Abuja – PDP chieftain, Bejide

A former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada, Chief Dare Bejide, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore state governors and pay state civil servants directly. According to him, the only way the Federal Government can stop the governors from “mismanaging bailout is to devise a legal means of paying state workers directly from Abuja.” Bejide, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

