Burna Boy’s therapist reveals to him that he has way too much suppressed pain and anger
Nigerian musician Burna Boy revealed this in a post via Insta stories this evening, saying although he might never go back to see the therapist who disclosed this to him, he now knows what’s wrong with him! Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog
