Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Burna Boy’s therapist reveals to him that he has way too much suppressed pain and anger

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian musician Burna Boy revealed this in a post via Insta stories this evening, saying although he might never go back to see the therapist who disclosed this to him, he now knows what’s wrong with him! Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

The post Burna Boy’s therapist reveals to him that he has way too much suppressed pain and anger appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.