Cabal in Buhari’s cabinet fake news, says Tinubu

APC Chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has dispelled the rumour of an existing cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, saying it was a myth and fake news.

Tinubu spoke with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with Buhari ahead of the party’s caucus meeting in Abuja.

He said the APC is a party for the people, by the people and for the people adding that “it is a democratic environment; each of us has our roles to play and that is how we are playing it.

“I don’t believe in the myth; I believe in the confidence building, the trust that we have in the President and in building that confidence in a journey of democracy you are going to have twists and turns.

“Conflict resolution mechanism is inbuilt in how you handle your party; the governance and the party are joined by the hips.’’

On whether the APC government is still on course, Tinubu referred to the 16 years of the past PDP administration and what happened then and said that “APC government is on course.

“And we remain focused to those necessary things about the development, the welfare and progress of our people.’’

The former governor of Lagos and Senator stated that it was not easy to face the challenges and the problems that the party inherited.

Accordingly, he said that the citizens will find happiness and development in the future in the country.

On his meeting with the President, he said there was a confidential aspect that he would not say but added that “our discussion was fruitful, productive and was about the country and leadership as a whole.

“That brought me very excited and happy.’’

Tinubu also debunked insinuations that he was not in the good terms with the President and had been sidetracked by the cabals describing it as “fake news’’.

“I have confidence in this President; there is no doubt about it.

“We worked hard to bring a government about but there are certain things that are unpredictable and those are things that can lend itself to gossip, insinuations and all of that.

“But once you create leadership and it is functional you don’t have to baby-sit that leadership unless there is an old strain of confidence.

“They don’t have that; so you know me I am not known to shy away from talking my mind and rebelling if it is necessary and taking charge of things I believe are necessary,’’ he added.

