Caitlyn Jenner Relishes In Her Fantasy Swimsuit Moment [Video]
It’s been a while since we heard anything newsworthy from Caitlyn Jenner, but a recent Instagram post changed all that.
Sharing a video of herself walking along the beach in a swimsuit, it was the caption that was the most reflective:
“40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…”
Take a look yourself:
According to HuffPost, the video was shot in Mexico where the reality star was reportedly celebrating her 68th birthday.
Yay for you.
