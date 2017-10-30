Cameroon Court Sentences Opposition Leader to 25 Years in Prison – U.S. News & World Report
Cameroon Court Sentences Opposition Leader to 25 Years in Prison
DOUALA, Cameroon (Reuters) – A military court in Cameroon sentenced an opposition leader on Monday to 25 years in prison, his lawyer and Amnesty International said and denounced the trial as politically motivated. The court convicted Aboubakar Siddiki, …
