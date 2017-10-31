Canadian Government Honours Olakunle Churchill With A Humanitarian Award

Excited Churchill who shared the news wrote; It’s a great privilege to be recognised and honoured by the Federal Government of Canada with the presentation of “HUMANITARIAN Award” In Toronto. This award means so much to me and my brand which is indeed a motivation to do more. Special thanks to Hon. Peter Fonseca, Member …

The post Canadian Government Honours Olakunle Churchill With A Humanitarian Award appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

