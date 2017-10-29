Construction of CT desalination plant to begin in November – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Construction of CT desalination plant to begin in November
Eyewitness News
Officials says the facility will feed two million litres of water into the City's water distribution networks by February next year. Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille visits site earmarked for desalination plant at the V&A Waterfront on Sunday, 29 …
