Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cardi B Gets Engaged While Performing On Stage

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

International Rapper, Cardi B recently got engaged to her rapper boyfriend, Offset. Offset proposed to Cardi B with a diamond ring while on stage in Philadelphia on Friday night and the beautiful rapper said yes. Reacting to the emotional moment, Cardi shared a photo of her herself showing off her new bling via IG and …

The post Cardi B Gets Engaged While Performing On Stage appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.