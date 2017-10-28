Cardi B is engaged! Migos’ Offset proposed to her on stage (video)

“Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B was proposed to by her boyfriend, rapper Offset while on stage in Philadelphia Friday night. Offset got on his knee to propose with a diamond ring and the two hugged immediately after she said yes. Reacting to the emotional moment, Cardi shared a photo of her herself flaunting the bling …

