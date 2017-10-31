Cardi B talks Fear of Failure & Dropping out of School as she covers Rolling Stone Magazine

Cardi B is unrestrained in her interview with Rolling Stone, as she discusses everything from her relationship with Offset of Migos to her fear of being a one-hit wonder. Cardi B released her single “Bodak Yellow” in June, and in September it took the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100. It’s been up from there: […]

The post Cardi B talks Fear of Failure & Dropping out of School as she covers Rolling Stone Magazine appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

