Carlos Takam says referee stopped his fight against Anthony Joshua too early… and calls for rematch

Oct 30, 2017

CARLOS TAKAM has claimed the referee stopped his fight against Anthony Joshua too early… and wants a rematch. The crowd in Cardiff erupted in a chorus of boos when He was stopped in the tenth round, with Anthony Joshua having already knocked him to the canvas in the fourth. Takam, 36, looked in trouble – …

