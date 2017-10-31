Catalan deposed president to hold press conference in Brussels
Catalonia’s deposed separatist leader Carles Puigdemont will hold a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday, MEPs said, a day after he arrived in Belgium as Spanish prosecutors demanded he be charged with rebellion. “Catalan President @krls will give a press conference at 12:30″ at the capital’s press club,” Catalan separatist MEP Jordi Sole Ferrando said […]
