Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Renowned Bishop Korir – AllAfrica.com

Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Renowned Bishop Korir
Capital FM Kenya
Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Renowned Bishop Korir
President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Bishop Cornelius Korir of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret, describing him as a great religious leader and an excellent peacemaker. The President said he was deeply saddened by the death of Bishop Koriri, saying the …
