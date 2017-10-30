Pages Navigation Menu

Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Renowned Bishop Korir – AllAfrica.com

Oct 30, 2017


Capital FM Kenya

Kenya: President Kenyatta Mourns Renowned Bishop Korir
AllAfrica.com
President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Bishop Cornelius Korir of the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret, describing him as a great religious leader and an excellent peacemaker. The President said he was deeply saddened by the death of Bishop Koriri, saying the …
Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia mourns Bishop Cornelius KorirThe Standard
Governors, Raila mourn 'peacemaker' Bishop KorirCapital FM Kenya
10 things to know about Bishop Cornelius KorirNairobi News
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation –Citizen TV (press release) –The Star, Kenya –TUKO.CO.KE
all 23 news articles »

