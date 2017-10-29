Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CBAAC Celebrates FESTAC’s 40th Anniversary – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


BuzzNigeria.com

CBAAC Celebrates FESTAC's 40th Anniversary
THISDAY Newspapers
The Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) has announced a series of activities that will mark the 40th anniversary of the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) in Lagos. FESTAC has remained a landmark …
FESTAC 77 40th Anniversary Celebration Holds Nov. 6 – 11BuzzNigeria.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.