CCT to arraign 33 civil servants over alleged non-assets declaration

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, Hon. Danladi Umar, has approved Nov. 7 for arraignment of two directors and 31 senior federal civil servants for alleged breach of Code of Conduct laws.

