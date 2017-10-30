Check out newly released pre-wedding photos of Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila

Nigerian musician Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabilla got married in a very private legal ceremony back in April 2017. They are however now getting set for a white wedding in Lagos on November 25th, and have released pre-wedding photos. See more as you continue. Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

The post Check out newly released pre-wedding photos of Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

