Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Check out Olu Jacobs, His Wife Joke Silva & Ali Baba In Cute Photo

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran entertainment couple, Olu and Joke Silva-Jacobs pictured with Nigeria’s king of comedy Alibaba in a very beautiful and captivating photo. The photo below is very cute and deserves a nice caption. However, we await your caption to photo:  

The post Check out Olu Jacobs, His Wife Joke Silva & Ali Baba In Cute Photo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.