Check out the Hourglass body of Nicki Minaj in new photos

Nicki Minaj an American rapper, singer and songwriter has put her hourglass figure on display in a special photoshoot. The music star who has continued to gain public recognition after releasing award winning mixtapes posed seductively in a pink suede and black leather bodysuits . See the photos below :

The post Check out the Hourglass body of Nicki Minaj in new photos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest