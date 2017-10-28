Check UNILAG 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List

The University of Lagos, Akoka, has released the names of admitted students for 2017/2018 academic session. The list can be accessed online now click here ADMISSION List https://unilag.edu.ng/20172018-utme-merit-admission-recommended-list/

The post Check UNILAG 2017/2018 UNILAG Merit Admission List appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

