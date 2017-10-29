Checkout Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s Wedding Guest Slayage
Yesterday, Senate President Bukola Saraki‘s daughter Oluwatosin Saraki got traditionally married to Olatunde Olusanya. Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde who was in attendance rocked a gold and blue bodycon dress and she looked absolutely beautiful! See photo below: source: 36ng
