Checkout Photos from Bukola Saraki’s daughter’s wedding
Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki’s daughter, Tosin held her white wedding today in Lagos .The wedding was graced by dignitaries and APC chieftains .They include the Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Lai Mohammed, Bola Tinubu, John Oyegun, Ben Bruce and many more Source – Misspetite
